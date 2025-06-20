Lynchurg Police announce charges against multiple individuals following investigation into viral assault video

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Friday that they had brought charges against multiple individuals after an investigation into a viral video that the department said involved a physical altercation during which one man was assaulted.

According to LPD, over the weekend of June 6, several officers became aware of the video and following a thorough investigation, the following individuals have been charged in connection with the incident:

Charges: Disorderly Conduct

Ceasar Johnson Jr. (Arrested)

Kennija Ware

Charges: Disorderly Conduct and Assault by Mob

Dante Jefferson

Desmond Rucker

Julian White

Nijal Anthony

Rameek Vereen

Shawn Brown

T’juan Jones

The Lynchburg Police Department is advising all individuals involved in this incident to turn themselves in to authorities immediately. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist in this case is urged to contact Officer Gates at (434) 300-9845 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.