Roanoke County house fire leaves $10,000 in damages

A house fire has caused approximately $10,000 in damages, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

A house fire has caused approximately $10,000 in damages, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Initially, authorities reported that two adults and their dogs were displaced; however, it has since been confirmed that no individuals were displaced.

Unfortunately, two baby chicks were found dead.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two adults and their dogs will be displaced after a fire broke out at a house in the northern Roanoke County area early Friday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities report that the fire occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Neil Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, they didn’t see any flames coming from the exterior of the home, but found a haze of smoke inside.

Fortunately, one adult and the dogs were able to escape safely with no injuries. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue believes that the fire started due to heat lamps being used to incubate chickens. Sadly, an unknown number of chicks died as a result of the fire.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, and those displaced will be staying with friends in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause and provide a damage estimate.