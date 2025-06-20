🦅 Soaring high: Fun facts for National American Eagle Day

A bald eagle named Freedom perches on a branch at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, N.J., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Each year on June 20, we celebrate our nation’s symbol on National American Eagle Day. The iconic bird has long been regarded as a symbol of strength, courage, freedom and national pride in the U.S.

Officially designated as the national emblem in 1782, the eagle is more than just a bird; it continues to personify the American spirit and represent our nation’s values.

Recommended Videos

While you likely already know that the Bald Eagle is featured on the Great Seal of the United States, there’s much more to discover that’s worth spreading our wings and diving into.

Here are some fun facts about America’s favorite bird:

Bald Eagles Aren’t Actually Bald

Well, at least not in the way we know the word. The term “bald” stems from a Middle English reference, “balled,” which means “shining white.”

Their Nests Are HUGE

Recognized as one of the largest birds of prey in North America, it’s no surprise that they build nests to match. According to the National Park Service, the largest bald eagle nest on record was 10 feet in diameter and 20 feet deep. Another famous nest in Ohio weighed more than 2 tons.

They Have Long Lives

The oldest known wild bald eagle in the United States lived to be 38 years old.

They Are True Love Birds

Eagles take the phrase ‘till death do us part’ to a whole new level. These iconic birds typically mate for life. However, if one mate dies, the surviving eagle will eventually find a new partner.

They Almost Disappeared but Made a Comeback

At one time, the bird’s population was critically low, with fewer than 500 nesting pairs across the country. Now, however, the bald eagle population has rebounded to over 70,000.

Gobble, Gobble!

Benjamin Franklin wanted America’s emblem to be a wild turkey rather than a bald eagle. That definitely would have been interesting!

Happy National American Eagle Day, everyone!