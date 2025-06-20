Two adults and their dogs displaced after Hollins house fire

Two adults and their dogs will be displaced after a fire broke out at a house in the Hollins area early Friday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

HOLLINS, Va. – Two adults and their dogs will be displaced after a fire broke out at a house in the Hollins area early Friday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities report that the fire occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Neil Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, they didn’t see any flames coming from the exterior of the home, but found a haze of smoke inside.

Fortunately, one adult and the dogs were able to escape safely with no injuries. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue believes that the fire started due to heat lamps being used to incubate chickens. Sadly, an unknown number of chicks died as a result of the fire.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, and those displaced will be staying with friends in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause and provide a damage estimate.