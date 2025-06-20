Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley to hold annual Pride Picnic at Bisset Park

The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is set to hold its annual Pride Picnic at Radford’s Bisset Park this Friday.

The free community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., celebrating Pride Month, Juneteenth and National Safety Month.

The picnic will feature a PB&J bar, snacks, crafts, games, and face painting, with local musician Ash Devine performing an acoustic set from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Community groups will also be at the event to share resources and support.

Additionally, the Radford Pride Parade will start at Triangle Park on Main Street at 3 p.m., with the route ending at the WRCNRV’s free celebration at Shelter 1 in Bisset Park.