FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A classic fundraiser for a fire department took place in Franklin County on Saturday. Classic cars, that is!

The Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department hosted their first Annual Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department Car Show at Burnt Chimney Elementary School.

Dozens of classic cars were on display, and spectators were asked to vote on the best in show.

Proceeds went toward the fire department to help with operations, including gear replacement.