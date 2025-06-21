Skip to main content
Gov. Youngkin signs executive order to support victims of sexual offenses in Virginia’s National Guard and Defense Force

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. On Tuesday, July 9, Virginia joined a growing number of states that are pushing for cellphone bans in public schools, citing concerns over students' academic achievement and mental health. Youngkin issued an executive order to establish state guidance and model policies for local school systems to adopt by January. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 50 on Friday, which plans to form a group dedicated to “assessing the effectiveness of Virginia’s laws and policies regarding sexual offenses within the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force.”

“The safety and well-being of our service members are paramount. Executive Order 50 will ensure we are doing our utmost on behalf of the heroes serving Virginia and our country.” 

Governor Glenn Youngkin

The order also directs the appointment of an employee within the Virginia Department of Military Affairs to act as a confidential resource and advocate to those serving in the VNG and VDF.

You can read Executive Order 50 in its entirety here.

