Gov. Youngkin signs executive order to support victims of sexual offenses in Virginia’s National Guard and Defense Force
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 50 on Friday, which plans to form a group dedicated to “assessing the effectiveness of Virginia’s laws and policies regarding sexual offenses within the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force.”
“The safety and well-being of our service members are paramount. Executive Order 50 will ensure we are doing our utmost on behalf of the heroes serving Virginia and our country.”
Governor Glenn Youngkin
Recommended Videos
The order also directs the appointment of an employee within the Virginia Department of Military Affairs to act as a confidential resource and advocate to those serving in the VNG and VDF.
You can read Executive Order 50 in its entirety here.