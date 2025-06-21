The Society of St. Andrew and Roanoke Police Department host second Crop Drop event

ROANOKE, Va. – The Society of St. Andrew partnered with the Roanoke Police Department on Saturday for their second Roanoke Crop Drop. The event was held at William Fleming High School.

Volunteers from across the region helped give out fresh produce to community members completely for free.

“Anyone can show up. We believe that there’s hungry people everywhere, and we do not discriminate based on any category. So if you come over here and you say that you need more potatoes on your table at home, or for your friends, or your family, or your neighbors, you’re free to pick up as many as you want. That’s what we’re about.” Ben Breene, Virginia Program Coordinator for Society of St. Andrews

This year’s Crop Drop featured freshly grown potatoes from North Carolina.