WATCH: Candlelight Vigil remembering Meagan Martin held in Roanoke Friday evening

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday night, family and friends gathered to remember 40-year-old Meagan Martin, whose body was found earlier this week outside a home on Downing Street

A candlelight vigil was held at the site where Martin was found. Mourners brought flowers and Martin’s sister remembered her loved one’s strength.

“Her strength was her armor, and her love for her children was her ultimate weapon,” Martin’s sister said. “She walked through hell and back barefoot, never once wavering and never giving in.”

The investigation into Martin’s death is ongoing.