How to stay safe as temperatures get dangerously high

Temperatures are set to hit the high 90s this week, and it’s important to stay both safe and cool during the extreme heat. The Virginia Department of Health has released some tips to avoid both heat stroke and heat exhaustion:
- Stay Hydrated – Drink water and lots of it. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Stay Cool – The easiest way to keep cool is to stay inside in the air conditioning. Don’t have AC? Visit 211 to find a cooling center near you.
- Limit Physical Activity – Schedule your outdoor activities for the coolest times of the day – early morning or evening. Take frequent breaks in the shade.
- Dress Appropriately – Loose, lightweight clothing is the best way to dress for the heat. Wear sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher), glasses, and a sun hat for protection. Reapply sunscreen often.
- Stay Informed – Before heading outside check out the Heat Risk Forecast or the CDC Heat and Health Tracker. Know the difference between a heat watch and a heat warning.
- Do not leave children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with the windows cracked. Make sure pets have plenty of water and shade.
- Check on Others – Recognizing the signs of heat-related illnesses and knowing what to do, might save the life of a loved one. If an individual loses consciousness, has a fast, strong pulse, hot, red skin and/or temperatures of 103° F, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is an emergency.
“The Shenandoah Valley has been experiencing longer, hotter summers and more severe heat over the years. Whether you work outdoors, enjoy exercising at your local park, or don’t have air conditioning, it is important to know how to protect your health from extreme heat.”Dr. Allison Baroco, interim health director of CSHD