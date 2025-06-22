Roanoke Public Libraries open as cooling centers this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Public libraries across the Roanoke region are open during regular hours as community cooling centers.

Find your closest Roanoke Public Library here. Library hours vary by location.

The City of Roanoke urges everyone to take precautions during the coming heat wave. Public libraries can be used to cool off and access resources, including free WIFI, educational materials, and entertainment. The City will provide bottled water for distribution at the libraries.

For updates on weather conditions and safety tips, follow the City of Roanoke Facebook and Instagram accounts.