Amherst County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in identifying individual who stole box truck

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is currently requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who broke into Regional Auto Sales and stole a 10-foot U-Haul box truck.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone in the public that has information that can help should call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Recommended Videos

You also can visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.