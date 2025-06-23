Skip to main content
Clear icon
94º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in identifying individual who stole box truck

Amherst Co. seeking public's assistance in identifying individual (ACSO2025) (ACSO2025)

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is currently requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who broke into Regional Auto Sales and stole a 10-foot U-Haul box truck.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone in the public that has information that can help should call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Recommended Videos

You also can visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS