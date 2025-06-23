Beating the heat when the pools close

A critical lifeguard shortage is now affecting Roanoke City’s two outdoor swimming pools hours of operation.

Washington Park and Fallon Park pools had to operate on alternate schedules this past weekend and aren’t able to stay open full-time, prompting residents to seek alternative cooling options as summer temperatures rise.

“You’re literally having people’s lives in your hand, so if you’re getting paid minimum wage, the compensation just doesn’t equal the weight of the job,” said Sagen Blackwell, a former lifeguard, explaining the recruitment challenges.

The city has now put lifeguard wages to $15 per hour, surpassing Roanoke County’s rate by one dollar. Despite the pay boost, staffing remains insufficient for full operations.

Some residents have adapted by turning to natural alternatives. “We usually come down here to the river,” said Nicholas Kaknes, a Roanoke resident. “It’s good for him (his dog), especially this week since we can’t go to dog parks.”

Local businesses like Roanoke Mountain Adventures have capitalized on the situation by offering tubing and kayak rentals for river recreation.

Meanwhile, Splash Valley, a water park operated by Roanoke County just minutes from the city, remains fully staffed for both its outdoor water park and year-round indoor pool operations.

“It’s really a great way for folks to get their first job, but it also can lead to year-round employment,” said Alex North, Marketing and Administration Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

City officials say pool schedules will continue to be limited until enough staff can be hired to keep both pools open full-time. You can find the application to be a lifeguard here.