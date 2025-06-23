Roanoke gas prices: What you need to know this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have increased by 5.8 cents per gallon over the past week, now averaging $3.01, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations. Prices are up 6.5 cents from a month ago but remain 21 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 16.1 cents to $3.649 per gallon. In Roanoke, the cheapest station was selling gas for $2.78, while the most expensive was $3.19, a 41-cent difference. The lowest price in Virginia was $2.59, with the highest at $3.99, a $1.40 gap.

Nationally, gasoline prices have risen 9.7 cents to an average of $3.18 per gallon, unchanged from a month ago but 23.3 cents lower than last year.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke over the past decade show significant fluctuations, with the current price lower than many previous years.

Neighboring areas report the following gas prices:

Greensboro: $2.92, up 9.8 cents from last week

Winston-Salem: $2.92, up 10.0 cents

Virginia: $3.09, up 6.3 cents

“With Israel and Iran trading attacks over the past week, oil prices have continued to climb—and gasoline prices are following suit, rising at a pace we haven’t seen since last summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He anticipates a steady climb in prices, with the national average likely to increase another 7 to 15 cents this week.

GasBuddy updates its survey 288 times daily, covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. For more information, visit GasBuddy’s website.