Virginia Boys State Counselor found dead in Radford University residence hall

RADFORD, Va. – A Virginia Boys State Counselor was found dead in a university residence hall at Radford University on Friday, Radford University Police Department said.

RUPD said they responded to requests for a welfare check on a Virginia Boys State Counselor who was staying on campus around 8:57 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, the counselor was found unresponsive. Emergency personnel quickly responded to the scene, and pronounced the counselor dead.

After the investigation, authorities found that the cause of death was likely due to a medical condition. Police have said there is no known threat to public safety.

Next of kin has been notified. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.