Alleghany Highlands Public Schools cancels summer school for the remainder of the week

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools has canceled summer school classes for the remainder of the week.

School officials report that a mechanical issue at Mountain View Elementary School led to classes being canceled on Tuesday. The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. when a lighting ballast in a first-floor hallway caught fire. Fortunately, the flames were extinguished shortly thereafter, thanks to the school’s fire suppression system.

Although the fire was contained, it caused water damage and left residual smoke in parts of the building. Maintenance crews are working to remove the water and ventilate the affected areas to ensure the school is safe for staff and students. Similar precautionary inspections are also being conducted at Clifton Academy.

Out of an abundance of caution, all summer school classes at both Mountain View and Clifton Academy on Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26, have been canceled.

Summer school will resume on Monday, June 30, at Jeter-Watson Elementary School. The schedule will remain unchanged, with classes running from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mountain View and Clifton Academy will remain closed until maintenance and cleanup efforts are completed.

Families of students enrolled in summer school may pick up a six-day meal packet on Thursday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Clifton Academy. Children do not need to be present; eligibility will be verified using the summer school enrollment roster