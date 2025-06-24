Give Local NRV Returns: Support more than 120 nonprofits in 24-hour giving event

New River Valley, Va. – Give Local NRV, an online 24-hour day of giving, is back, and you can help more than 120 local nonprofit organizations in the New River Valley starting Tuesday.

The Give Local NRV campaign, running from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday, aims to strengthen community support for essential services across the New River Valley.

“They’re all working so hard providing essential services for our community, and I think they’re often the hidden backbone of any community that you see, and that’s certainly true in the New River Valley. They’re doing such important work and with so much money being cut from grants and the economy being uncertain, more people are using services, so they need to raise more money than ever,” said Assistant Director Lindsey Gleason-Reed of The Community Foundation of the New River Valley.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has hosted Give Local NRV since 2014 and has helped nonprofits raise more than $4 million since then.

Among the participating organizations is Literacy NRV, a Christiansburg-based nonprofit that provides free tutoring in reading, writing and math. The organization has helped 450 adults in the New River Valley between July 2024 and June 2025.

Literacy NRV, which receives no state or federal funding, has set a goal to raise $20,000 through this year’s campaign.

“A fundraiser like Give Local, especially with the platform provided by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley really gives us a boost in that visibility that we need to get that message out about why funding is so critical for us,” said Executive Director Ginny Ayers with Literacy NRV.

You can support Give Local NRV by donating online or by delivering cash or checks directly to the participating nonprofits before noon on Thursday. You can also donate early on Tuesday.

The Community Foundation is also offering $25,000 in grants and prizes to participating organizations.