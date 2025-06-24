Lynchburg Public Hearing ends early, leaving residents and city councilmembers in shock

Monday evening’s public hearing at the Lynchburg City Hall was supposed to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

Instead, it ended minutes after it began as Ward 4 City Councilman Chris Faraldi moved to adjourn just minutes after it began. City Councilwoman at-large Stephanie Reed seconded the motion and - with one swing of a gavel - the meeting ended.

Those who came to the meeting demanded answers. City councilmember-at-large Marty Misjuns, Ward I Councilmember Jacquelline Timmer and Vice Mayor Curt Deimer - remained at their seats and spoke with the people.

“It’s unfortunate to see the games and fiascos that have been played,” Misjuns said. “It is unfortunate to see the games and fiascos that have been stirred up about this.”

People were initially in an uproar, but proceeded to hold a public hearing with the remaining three councilmembers, who allowed them to speak at the podium.

“Government is for the people, not against the people. This is the craziest thing I have ever seen,” one resident said. “Remember to vote, remember what you saw here today because guys, this is not the way America is supposed to be.”

Faraldi did stay behind and explained why he moved to adjourn, saying that he had a conversation with Mayor Taylor before the public hearing.

“Today, I had a conversation with the mayor and in that phone call he told me that he would not be supporting the no car tax plan today,” Faraldi said. “With that in mind, instead of going to the wee hours of the morning in a very very lengthy public hearing process, I agreed with him that it was not needed to waste everyone’s time. We knew this would fail.”

Meanwhile, both the proposed real estate tax rate increase as well as the elimination of the car tax are - for now - not happening due to no public hearing occurring.

More discussion regarding the Lynchburg budget is expected to take place tomorrow during the city council meeting.