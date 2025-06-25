Man arrested, charged in connection with two armed robberies in Martinsville

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two armed robberies in Martinsville, according to the police department.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two armed robberies in Martinsville, according to the police department.

Authorities report that one robbery occurred on Tuesday at a business in the 600 block of East Church Street at approximately 5:49 p.m., while the other took place at a business in the 1100 block of South Memorial Boulevard at 6:06 p.m.

Recommended Videos

In both incidents, the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Alvin Hurley of Patrick Springs, entered the businesses and threatened employees with a weapon, demanding cash. He then fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Officers used store surveillance video and Flock cameras to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which led the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office to locate it at a residence on Spring Road in Patrick Springs.

Hurley has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you could receive a reward of up to $2,500.