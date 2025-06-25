Virginia Approves $7 Billion Six-Year Plan to Boost Public Transit and Rail Infrastructure

ROANOKE, Va. – The Commonwealth Transportation Board has approved a six-year improvement plan, committing over $7 billion to improve public transit and rail projects throughout Virginia. The program, set to run through 2031 and promises significant upgrades to services ranging from local buses to expanded Amtrak routes.

Local residents like Ame Astarte expressed their enthusiasm for the plan.

“We are so ready for infrastructural change here in Roanoke. If you’ve ridden in the Amtrak, you’ve seen the other stations, and then you get to Roanoke, and it’s sort of like, wow, we have a platform. So, I’m really excited, genuinely I am. I think it’s about time, honestly.”

Astarte also noted a major challenge he faces using the Roanoke transit.

“My number one grievance here is that our platform is very exposed. You’re very open to the elements when you’re waiting.”

Other frequent visitors to Roanoke hope the funding will unlock faster, easier, and more convenient transportation options in and out of the city.

“I have a lot of friends out this way,” Noah Maddox said. “I frequent here, come get some good food, good dinner. Parking is always a problem. It would be great to have an option to maybe park outside the city and ride a train in. It can definitely open up other options and avenues for me to explore the city a bit more.”

The plan also includes investments in low- and no-emission buses to reduce Virginia’s carbon footprint, alongside efforts to ease congestion on highways. The plan also looks to improve access for both urban and rural communities.

“Honestly, city council should pay attention,” Astarte said. “We want more. We want you to invest in Roanoke. We love this city. We just want a little bit more out of it.”

The Commonwealth will begin rolling out these improvements next year, with some projects already in early development. All approved funding will become available to local agencies and partners starting July 1.