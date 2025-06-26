Danville crews respond to house fire Wednesday night

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville firefighters worked tirelessly to battle a fire Wednesday night, with crews needing to be rotated due to the extremely hot and humid weather.

According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire broke out around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Bishop Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames billowing from the front of the home and the basement area.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately, all residents and pets had made it out of the home before the fire department’s arrival, and no injuries were reported.

Responding firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 3.5 hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and that no hidden fire remained.

All residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Water and Gas, Danville Electric and the Danville Police Department assisted.