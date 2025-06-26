Governor Glenn Youngkin Awards 12 Grants to Local Food Production Projects

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that he would be awarding 12 infrastructure grants totalling more than $497,000, to support local food production and agriculture facilities in the state, including 3 places in our region.

“I’m pleased to make this announcement during Virginia Agriculture Week as these projects leverage and support the crucial work in our local farming communities,”said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Infrastructure projects such as these provide an opportunity for state and local governments to use agriculture to address critical needs in local food systems and support Virginia’s largest private industry, agriculture.”

“I am pleased that we could use AFID infrastructure grants to help strengthen a locality’s ability to attract and support small and mid-scale agricultural operations, spur economic development and create new jobs, and as a powerful tool to eliminate hunger in our communities,”said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

The AFID infrastructure program awards reimbursable grants primarily for capital projects at new and eisiting food hubs, framers’ markets, commercial kitchens and other value added facilities.

The following locations in our region have been awarded funding.

Town of Pulaski, $50,000

Funding will help create a new home for The Marketplace, Pulaski’s long-standing farmers market. The new permanent, open-air marketplace structure will be built on Main Street, providing a centralized space for local agricultural producers to connect with customers.

City of Roanoke, $50,000

Grant funds will support the fabrication and installation of new awnings on the Historic Roanoke City Market. Once complete, the new awnings will provide reliable shelter for vendors to function at full capacity and increase availability for additional vendors to fill all 42 market stalls.

Pulaski County, $19,540

To respond to increasing local demand for high-quality, locally sourced meats, Mountain View Farm will use the funding to expand its on-farm meat processing capabilities. This expansion will allow the farm to offer customized and value-added meat products.