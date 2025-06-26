Governor Youngkin signs bill to provide transportation flexibility for rural school districts

Official Photo by Kaitlyn DeHarde, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin (Courtesy of the Office of the Governor)

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Governor Youngkin signed House Bill 2720, Thursday patroned by Delegate Terry Austin, allowing rural school districts with fewer than 4,500 students to explore alternative student transportation methods.

According to the Governor’s Office, Virginia is now one of ten states to allow this level of flexibility in small school divisions.

Recommended Videos

“Today we’re breaking down barriers that have limited our communities for far too long,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“House Bill 2720 represents the innovative thinking Virginia needs to ensure every student, regardless of where they live, has access to quality education and extracurricular opportunities. By empowering our local school boards with flexibility and choice, we’re putting students first and allowing communities to find transportation solutions that work best for them.”

The legislation allows qualifying school boards to enter partnerships with community colleges, contract private transportation providers and utilize ride sharing and carpooling services to supplement traditional school bus routes. These options are crucial for rural districts such as Botetourt County, which serves 4,424 students.

“As someone who has served on the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, I understand the transportation challenges our communities face,” said Delegate Terry Austin.“House Bill 2720 isn’t just about getting kids to school; it’s about opening doors to opportunity. When students can’t get to clubs, sports, or tutoring because of transportation barriers, their potential is limited. This legislation gives our local school boards the tools they need to ensure no child is limited because of where they live.”

The legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, receiving a 96-0 vote in the House of Delegates and a 36-3 vote in the Senate.

“We’re implementing thoughtful policy with safeguards and evaluation measures to ensure we’re delivering results for our students and families,” Governor Glenn Youngkin added.

The signing ceremony took place at Botetourt County Public Schools, which recently received $1,185,245 in funding from the Virginia Department of Education for the ALL In VA Initiative.