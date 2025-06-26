Skip to main content
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issues notice urging Riner area drivers to stay off roads due to weather

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice Thursday evening urging drivers in the Riner area to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the following notice:

Due to current conditions, we are asking everyone to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency, specifically in the Riner area. We have received reports that areas along Rt. 8, Radford Rd, Childress Rd, Meadow Creek Rd, Rock Rd, and Tyler Rd are experiencing flooding.

For your safety and the safety of emergency personnel, please avoid any unnecessary travel. Road conditions are dangerous, and staying off them helps prevent accidents and keeps routes clear for emergency responders.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

