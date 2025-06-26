Police recruiting remains challenging, Roanoke Police share recruitment process

ROANOKE, Va. – More than 70% of police departments nationwide say recruiting is tougher than it was five years ago, with most operating with a 10% staffing gap, according to a national survey.

The Roanoke Police Department is no exception. The department is working to fill 33 vacancies, more than 10% of its 236 positions.

If you want to be a Roanoke police officer, your journey starts with an obstacle course designed to simulate real-life situations officers might face on the job.

The course requires jumping over a 5-foot wall, low crawling under obstacles, climbing stairs, jumping through a window, identifying a suspect, carrying a 150-pound dummy, and finishing with the use of a training firearm — all while wearing a 6-pound belt and completing the course in under 1 minute 42 seconds.

“Time! I’ll say that’s a pass at a minute and 37 seconds,” Comas said.

“That’s tough… that’s hard,” 10 News reporter Kelly Marsh admitted.

With staffing low nationwide, Roanoke Police are focused on recruiting more officers. “With a bigger workforce, we can simply do more. We are always focused on quality over quantity, and we are always looking for that next talent,” Comas said.

Being an officer means putting your life on the line and working to help your community.

“This is a stressful environment, but our job is to manage those stresses and teach you how to maintain a healthy level to be able to do this job,” Comas said.

Recruiters emphasize it’s not about perfection but about potential.

“Everyone’s baseline is different. We aren’t expecting everybody to be Navy SEALs or Green Berets, but we would appreciate there as well. We work with all walks of life. Whatever your baseline is, as long as you are able to commit to the process, we can be successful,” Comas said.

The department runs three academies a year, and officers say the doors are always open to applicants. If you’ve ever wanted to put on the uniform, Officer Comas urges you to take that leap and apply. police-officer | Job Details tab | Career Pages