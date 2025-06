It’s Graduation Day for recruits officially joining the Roanoke Fire-EMS!

The graduation ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., marking a significant milestone for the department, as this is the first class to graduate from the new state-of-the-art training center in the Riverdale area.

The new facility offers large classrooms, locker rooms, and meeting spaces. It even includes a fully equipped gym, thanks to a donation from Planet Fitness.

The facility opened in February under a 15-year lease.