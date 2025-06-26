Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke’s Washington Park to explore Civil Rights history

The green space has evolved from a symbol of oppression to a stage for perseverance

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

A special lecture will take place at Roanoke’s Washington Park on Thursday, taking a deep dive into the park’s rich history. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A special lecture will take place at Roanoke’s Washington Park on Thursday at 6 p.m., offering a deep dive into the park’s rich history.

The event will feature historian Brittany Flowers and explore how Washington Park played an integral role in Roanoke’s Civil Rights Movement.

Recommended Videos

Over time, this green space has transformed from a symbol of oppression and segregation to a stage for community resilience and perseverance.

The Gainsboro Branch Library is hosting the event.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS