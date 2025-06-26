Roanoke’s Washington Park to explore Civil Rights history

A special lecture will take place at Roanoke’s Washington Park on Thursday, taking a deep dive into the park’s rich history.

ROANOKE, Va. – A special lecture will take place at Roanoke’s Washington Park on Thursday at 6 p.m., offering a deep dive into the park’s rich history.

The event will feature historian Brittany Flowers and explore how Washington Park played an integral role in Roanoke’s Civil Rights Movement.

Over time, this green space has transformed from a symbol of oppression and segregation to a stage for community resilience and perseverance.

The Gainsboro Branch Library is hosting the event.