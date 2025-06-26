Multiple high school students injured during Virginia Tech tour after falling through grate

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Multiple high school students from Washington County were injured while touring Virginia Tech after ten students fell through a utility grate, Virginia Tech said.

VT said high school students from Washington County Public Schools were touring the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg. During the tour, ten students who were standing on a utility grate fell through.

Authorities said the students were able to get themselves out, and local EMS evaluated the students for injuries. Seven were treated on scene, and three were taken to a local hospital for a precautionary assessment. The tour was later resumed.

Virginia Tech authorities have said that the condition of three students is “currently unavailable,” and the area of the collapsed grate has been barricaded off to be evaluated. Other areas around the campus are also being evaluated for safety.

