City of Lynchburg to begin field work on multiple roads for intersection improvement project

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced they will begin field work on June 30 on multiple roads for the US 501/US 221 Intersection Improvement Project.

The following roads will have surveys and other field work conducted starting June 30:

Old Forest Road

Lynchburg Expressway

Lakeside Drive

Whitehall Road

Peace Street

Chapel Lane

The surveys are expected to take several weeks, and temporary lane closures should be expected. For more information on the project, click here.