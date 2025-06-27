City of Lynchburg to begin field work on multiple roads for intersection improvement project

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced they will begin field work on June 30 on multiple roads for the US 501/US 221 Intersection Improvement Project.
The following roads will have surveys and other field work conducted starting June 30:
Recommended Videos
- Old Forest Road
- Lynchburg Expressway
- Lakeside Drive
- Whitehall Road
- Peace Street
- Chapel Lane
The surveys are expected to take several weeks, and temporary lane closures should be expected. For more information on the project, click here.