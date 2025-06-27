Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

City of Lynchburg to begin field work on multiple roads for intersection improvement project

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes. (City of Lynchburg)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced they will begin field work on June 30 on multiple roads for the US 501/US 221 Intersection Improvement Project.

The following roads will have surveys and other field work conducted starting June 30:

Recommended Videos

  • Old Forest Road
  • Lynchburg Expressway
  • Lakeside Drive
  • Whitehall Road
  • Peace Street
  • Chapel Lane

The surveys are expected to take several weeks, and temporary lane closures should be expected. For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS