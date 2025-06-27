WATCH: Buchanan Community Carnival returns for 71st year

BUCHANAN, Va. – The first day of Buchanan’s Community Carnival wrapped up Thursday night.

The annual event is back for its 71st year. There’s food, including their famous hand-cut fries, as well as rides, games, and a live band every night.

“People come from all over and they take their vacation and spend the weeks here listening to the music, seeing the sights, the children get to ride,” said Sissy Austin of the Buchanan Town Council.

Many of the proceeds help fund town improvements.

The carnival is open from 6 to 10:30 p.m. every night except Sundays through July 5. and admission is free.