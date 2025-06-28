Law enforcement searching for wanted man following attempted murder in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a wanted man following an attempted murder that took place in Martinsville on Friday evening, Martinsville Police Department said.

MPD said officers responded to an area on Massey Street following reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, MPD’s Patrol Division found that two neighbors were in a verbal argument, when one of the men revealed a gun and shot at the other neighbor.

Authorities collected evidence from the scene and executed a search warrant at 105 Massey Street to find more evidence related to the incident. Following the collection of evidence, investigators identified the suspect as Devin Jamar Stockton. He is currently wanted for the following felony charges related to this incident:

Attempted Murder

Malicious Wounding

Possession of Weapon by Felon

Possession of Weapon in Commission of Felony

Discharge Firearm within City

Reckless Handling of Firearm causing serious injury

Stockton is believed to be armed and dangerous, and was last seen traveling on foot with a 22-caliber handgun. Law enforcement has said not to come in contact with Stockton, and if spotted, immediately contact Martinsville Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities located the victim of the shooting at SOVAH Martinsville Emergency Department. He was treated and subsequently released.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Parnell at 276-638-5155 or the anonymous tip line of Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463).