Two arrested, one injured following Amherst County shooting

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested and one person was injured following a shooting that occurred in Amherst County on Saturday, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they received reports of a shooting incident in the Madison Heights area around 3:26 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was stabilized and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for serious injuries.

Following the incident, authorities said an investigation led them to two suspects, who are now in custody. There is no threat to the community, and the sheriff’s office has said more information will be released at a later time.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.