City of Roanoke begins Gainsboro Road streetscape project

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction is set to start today, Monday, June 30, on the $2.2 million Gainsboro Road Streetscape Project, aiming to transform the corridor from Salem Avenue to Orange Avenue into a safer, more welcoming destination.

Funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the project will bring a range of upgrades including pedestrian signals, high-visibility crosswalks, curb extensions, ADA-compliant access, a dedicated mobility track for cyclists and scooters and new on-street parking.

City officials emphasized that the design reflects extensive input from local residents and businesses, ensuring it supports community needs and nearby landmarks such as the Gainsboro YMCA, Washington Park Pool and the Roanoke River Greenway.

An enhanced pedestrian and bicycle detection system was recently installed at Orange Avenue as part of ongoing safety improvements.

Gainsboro Road will remain open during construction, though drivers should expect lane closures and possible delays. The work will be completed in phases, with contractor EC Pace leading the project through spring 2026.

The city said the project represents a shared vision of safety and pride, aiming to make Gainsboro Road a vibrant corridor for all users.