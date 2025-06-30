Gov. Glenn Youngkin donates fourth of annual salary to Young Life camp

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin were in Goshen on Monday supporting their local Young Life camps by donating a fourth of their annual salary.

Young Life is a Christian ministry that reaches out to youth all across the U.S. Their camp here in Southwest Virginia houses over 6,000 kids during the summer season from all over the East Coast.

“This is such a great organization. Young Life here in Goshen serves so many kids. It’s the busiest Young Life in the nation. There’s kids from all over who come here and get a chance to participate in finding a new relationship, and also the outdoors.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The donation of over $43,000 will go into helping Young Life run all of their different camps, ranging from camps designed for high school and middle school students, along with people with disabilities.