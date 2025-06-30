Lynchburg City council budget meeting draws protests, raises questions

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Dozens of protesters filled the room Monday as Lynchburg’s City Council held a heated budget meeting that sparked debate and left many questions unanswered.

Council members voted to keep the car tax rate, one of the most scrutinized parts of the budget, the same at $3.80. They also eliminated fees like the annual car tag tax and the monthly trash fee.

The real estate tax rate will decrease by five cents, from 89 cents to 84 cents. Vice Mayor Curt Diemer said the rate is less than the one proposed by the city manager and called the reduction a compromise.

“The extraordinary tax increase that would have come on our citizens through the 89-cent rate proposed by the city manager would have been devastating to many homeowners and renters,” Diemer said.

However, some council members, including Councilman Faraldi, said the decrease is effectively an increase because of rising property values.

“Regardless of however much explanation or political spin takes place, they voted for a tax hike. Period,” Faraldi said in a statement.

One of the most controversial parts of the meeting was the proposed funding cuts to city institutions such as the Templeton Center, Jackson Heights Art Center and social services. While funding for these services has been temporarily extended, it has not yet been finalized.

The council also approved a $2 million increase in school and teacher pay and allocated $60 million toward infrastructure improvements in schools.

Resident Whitney Peyton said she was motivated to attend by the potential cuts to the Jackson Heights Art Center.

“It was really sad to see them on the list of things to be cut to meet the budget,” Peyton said.

The council will meet again in August to discuss ongoing budget issues. Some areas of the budget remain unsettled ahead of the July 1 deadline. Until then, many services set to be cut will retain their funding.

“These are important decisions that impact real people and real lives,” a Diemer said.