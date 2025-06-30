Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s set to open near Harrisonburg

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. – The first Buc-ee’s travel center in Virginia opens today at the Mount Crawford exit, just south of Harrisonburg.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning.

The travel station features more than 100 gas pumps and a parking lot spanning over 70,000 square feet — roughly the size of many large retail stores.

The Texas-based chain is famous for its in-house barbecue, a giant beef jerky counter, and Bucky the Beaver merchandise.

