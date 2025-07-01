Lynchburg Police Department investigating shooting incident that injured one Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday.

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a malicious wounding at 1:34 p.m. that happened in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road. The victim, an adult male, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening leg wound.

LPD says there is no perceived threat to the community and a suspect description was given.

10 News will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.