Massive sinkhole swallows roadway, creek disappearing in Giles County

Big Stoney Creek – A massive sinkhole has opened up at Big Stoney Creek in Giles County, swallowing a section of Norcross Road and forcing its closure.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials shut down the road Wednesday to prevent accidents as the sinkhole continues to grow.

Sinkhole opening under Norcross Road in Giles County. (Camden Reed)

Sinkholes are not uncommon in Giles County, but a recent series of them have caused significant issues, including the disappearance of parts of Big Stoney Creek. Video footage shows the creek’s water diverting underground through newly formed sinkholes.

At least one home belonging to Terry Speckmeier and his family, lost water supply after the sinkholes caused their well to dry up. Several farms could also potentially be affected by the changes to the water flow.

County Administrator Chris McKlarney said officials are actively working to address the problem, but it’s not an easy fix.

“We are aware of the situation and are coordinating efforts to find a solution,” the administrator said. McKlarney said they are actively working with VDOT and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to address the issue. He also said the county is making sure the Speckmeier family has water.

The repair is expected to be costly and complex. McKlarney said the county has dealt with this issue since 2020, though sinkholes opening in Giles County has long been an issue due in part to the karst topography.

10 News will have more details on the potential causes of the sinkholes and the expense involved to fix the issue Wednesday on WSLS 10.