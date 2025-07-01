Smokey Bones location in Roanoke to close July 6

ROANOKE, Va. – The Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill in Valley View is set to close on July 6, according to note left on the window of the restaurant Tuesday and in an email sent to customers.

The email to customers said in part:

Our Smokey Bones location in Roanoke, VA will be closing. Our last day of business will be on Sunday, July 6. We’re incredibly grateful for the memories, the meals, and the community we’ve built together here in Roanoke. thank you for making us part of your celebrations, your cravings and your everyday moments. If you’re able, we’d love for you to stop by one last time. Use your coupons, enjoy your go-to dishes, and let us say thank you in person. Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill

10 News went to Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill and located the note on the window:

Note (wsls) (wsls2025)

A reason for the decision to close has not been given yet, but 10 News will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.