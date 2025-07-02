Child pornography manufacturing investigation leads to arrest in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Henry County have arrested a local man following an investigation into the production and distribution of child pornography.

On July 1, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, working alongside Homeland Security Investigations, launched an inquiry into alleged child pornography manufacturing at a home on Lakes Edge Drive in the Ridgeway community.

During the investigation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence and uncovered evidence tied to the production of child sexually explicit material.

Ryan Michael Workman, 32, was identified as the primary suspect and taken into custody. He faces five counts of violating Virginia Code Section 18.2-374.1, which pertains to the production of child sexually abusive material.

Workman is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the severity of the crime, stating, “The exploitation of children is a serious and reprehensible crime. Our agency, along with our federal partners, is committed to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those responsible for these acts to the fullest extent of the law.”

Officials encourage anyone with information related to the case to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or submit tips anonymously through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.