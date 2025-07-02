Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a moped crash, which resulted in a fatality in Clifton Forge Wednesday, according to officials.

VSP said the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. on Jefferson Street, near Kensington Avenue in Clifton Forge.

A 2024 JDMC Vino 50 was traveling south on Jefferson Avenue when the moped ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver.

36-year-old Brandon Taylor of Clifton Forge was injured and transported to LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, where he later died.