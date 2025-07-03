Events on July 4th, 2025 in Central, Southwest Virginia

Plenty of areas in Central and Southwest Virginia will be holding celebrations on July 4th this year! Here’s a list of some of the activities going on in our region on Friday:

Alleghany County

Recommended Videos

Bland County

Botetourt County

Carroll County

Covington

Craig County

Galax

Grayson County

Highland Virginia

Henry County

Lexington

Lynchburg

Patrick Henry’s Red Hill Events- 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Montgomery County

Nelson Co.

Patrick County

Pittsylvania Co.

Pulaski County

Roanoke County

Rockbridge County

Salem