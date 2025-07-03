Events on July 4th, 2025 in Central, Southwest Virginia

Plenty of areas in Central and Southwest Virginia will be holding celebrations on July 4th this year! Here’s a list of some of the activities going on in our region on Friday:
Alleghany County
- Clifton Forge Stars and Stripes Parade - 11 a.m.
Bland County
- Ceres 4th of July Soak-A-Bration - 12 p.m.
Botetourt County
- Buchanan Community Carnival - 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Buchanan 4th of July Parade - 5 p.m.
Carroll County
Covington
- Covington 4th of July - 4:30 p.m.
Craig County
- Craig County Independence Day Parade - 10 a.m.
Galax
- Galax July 4th Celebration - 7 p.m.
Grayson County
- Independence Day Parade - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Highland Virginia
Henry County
- Patriots on the Square - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Lexington
- Children’s Bike Parade - 10 a.m.
- Balloons Over Rockbridge - Starts at 6 a.m.
Lynchburg
Patrick Henry’s Red Hill Events- 4 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Christiansburg 4th of July Celebration - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Nelson Co.
- 4th of July Celebrations at Bold Rock Hard Cider - 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Lovingston Fireworks - 9:15 p.m.
Patrick County
Pittsylvania Co.
- Danville Celebrates 4th of July - 6 p.m.
Pulaski County
- Town of Pulaski 4th of July Celebration - 12 p.m.
Roanoke County
- Vinton 4th of July celebration - 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County
- City of Buena Vista Fireworks at Glen Maury Park - 9:30 p.m.
Salem
- July 4th Fireworks presented by U.S. Marines - 9:30 p.m.
Wythe County
- Downtown Wytheville 4th of July Celebration - 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.