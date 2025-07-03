Hughes Educational Center in Danville unveils renovated special education facility

DANVILLE, Va. – The Hughes Educational Center in Danville has officially opened its newly renovated facility, continuing its mission to provide specialized education for students with disabilities across Southside Virginia.

The private special education day school, located at 1601 Franklin Turnpike, serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as young adults up to age 22 with individualized education plans. The school focuses on students with autism, intellectual disabilities and co-occurring psychiatric diagnoses who require enhanced student-teacher interactions in a structured learning environment.

The renovated space allows the center to maintain its current programs while expanding its capacity. Licensed by the Virginia Department of Education, the school can serve up to 30 students, with plans to increase licensing to accommodate 50 students. It also holds accreditation from the Virginia Association of Special Education Facilities and Cognia, a national organization recognizing high-quality educational programs.

A key feature of the program is its low student-to-teacher ratio, which supports direct instruction and social skills training to foster students’ social, emotional and academic growth. The curriculum also includes a Virginia-accredited online educational platform to engage students further.

The Hughes Center has a long-standing history in Danville, providing residential care and treatment for children and adolescents with autism and intellectual disabilities. The Danville campus is one of three specialized educational programs offered by the center, with others located in Christiansburg and South Boston.

Alison Blair, director of business development, said the center looks forward to continuing its role in the community. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to assist them in their growth, development, and future success,” Blair said.

For families, students, and educators interested in learning more or scheduling a tour, contact Alison Blair at 434-770-2522 or alison.blair@uhsinc.com.

The Hughes Educational Center remains committed to serving the Southside’s most vulnerable populations by providing individualized education and support in a nurturing environment.