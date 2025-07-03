Kraft Heinz recalls turkey bacon over possible listeria contamination

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling about 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled turkey bacon was produced between April 24 and June 11, 2025. The products include:

12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original with UPC 071871548601 and use-by dates from July 18 to August 2, 2025, lot code RS40.

36-ounce packages containing three 12-ounce vacuum-packed packs with UPC 071871548748, use-by dates from July 23 to September 4, 2025, and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42.

48-ounce packages containing four 12-ounce vacuum-packed packs with UPC 071871548793, use-by dates from July 18 to September 4, 2025, and lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42 are part of the recall.

These products bear the USDA inspection mark on the front label and were shipped to retail stores nationwide, with some exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The contamination risk was identified through the company’s laboratory testing. So far, no illnesses have been reported linked to these products.

Listeria infection, or listeriosis, can be serious, especially for older adults, pregnant women, newborns and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and sometimes gastrointestinal issues. In pregnant women, it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or severe infection in newborns.

FSIS urges consumers who have purchased the recalled turkey bacon not to eat it. Instead, they should discard the product or return it to the store.

Consumers with questions can contact Kraft Heinz’s consumer hotline at 1-800-280-7185 or email consumerrelations@kraftheinz.com. For food safety concerns, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or MPHotline@usda.gov.

Retail distribution lists and additional recall information are available at the FSIS website, www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.