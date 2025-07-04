Eagle Scout helps bring flag drop box to Blacksburg Police for retiring worn flags

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg residents with worn or tattered American flags can now retire them respectfully at a new flag drop box located in the lobby of the Blacksburg Police Department.

The initiative, spearheaded by future Eagle Scout Gavin Adams, provides a convenient way for community members to dispose of old flags with the dignity they deserve. The department assures that all flags collected will be properly and honorably retired.

“Got a worn or tattered American flag at home? Bring it by!” the Blacksburg Police Department said in a recent social media post. “Thanks to future Eagle Scout Gavin Adams, our lobby now has a flag drop box for you to retire old flags with the respect they deserve. We’ll make sure they’re properly and honorably disposed of!”

The drop box is located at the police department’s main entrance at 200 Clay Street SE, making it easy for residents to stop by during regular hours.