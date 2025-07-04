Local charity provides free lunch to first responders

BUCHANAN, Va. – It may be a holiday weekend, but that doesn’t mean everyone gets to take the day off. For first responders, this can be one of the busiest times of the year.

Buchanan-based charity Sirens & Salutes paid for three food trucks at jails in Salem, Rockbridge County, and Botetourt County. Charity board member Scott Booher said they deserve it for all they give up.

“They give up their holiday to keep the community safe,” Booher said. “When an officer here has a family and they’re working 12-hour shifts, day or night, they miss out on celebrating holidays with their loved ones.”

The event brought together corrections officers and Roanoke County Fire and EMS responders to enjoy free food from Top Dawgs Mobile. One officer shared how it helps break up the day.

“It’s really good because it gives you time to get your mental straightened out and get you a clear head to think straight,” said Rickey Graves, a correctional officer.

Shane Lafferty, owner of Top Dawgs Mobile, was on hand serving food. He said participating in charity events is his way of giving back.

“There’s nothing more important than changing tomorrow. I try my best to give and do right on a daily basis,” Lafferty said.

He said one of the highlights was seeing the reaction of those first responders when he gave them their food.

“They’re thankful. And we always thank everybody for their service. I think everybody loves it,” he said.

Sirens & Salutes hopes to make this an annual tradition — honoring the people who keep us safe, especially this Independence Day.