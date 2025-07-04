More than 2.1 million Virginians expected to travel for July 4th, AAA says

Independence Day celebrations have kicked-off across the Commonwealth, and for many that means hitting the road for a well-deserved vacation. According to reports from AAA, 72.2 million Americans are planning on traveling for the holiday, with more than 2.1 million of them being Virginians. This is an increase of 1.7 million additional travelers, nationally, from last year.

“While economic uncertainties continue to be on the minds of many Americans, those concerns do not seem to be hindering travel,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Americans are continuing to make travel a priority and Independence Day is no exception.”

Road trips remain the most popular travel method

AAA estimates that more than 1.88 million Virginians will travel by car this holiday, which is about 11% higher than 2019 levels. It’s also the highest road travel volume AAA has recorded for the Fourth of July.

The good news for drivers? Gas prices are lower than they’ve been in several years. AAA says drivers are paying more than 20 cents per gallon less than they were at this time last year.

We also spotted a gas special, in honor of the Fourth of July, for just $1.77 a gallon at a Circle K in Roanoke, Va. this morning — and we’re looking for more deals like it. If you spot an unusually low price at the pump, submit a photo via our Pin It page or email news@wsls.com with the station name, city and current price.

When to avoid the roads

If you’re heading home later this weekend, expect traffic to build. Transportation analysts at INRIX say Sunday, July 6, will be one of the most congested travel days of the year, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours.

AAA recommends leaving in the morning when possible and watching for construction zones, weather issues or holiday traffic backups.

