Towns celebrate their 4th of July flair on Independence Day

Towns all across the region celebrated Independence Day on Friday!

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department led this year’s parade in Buchanan, featuring festive floats, classic cars, and community groups showing off their red, white, and blue spirit.

“We’re in the Buchanan parade for the drip, I’m mustard he’s hot dog. I can’t wait to see the fireworks tonight. And also all the music festivities and the rides, everything, it’s going to be an amazing night." Jazmyne Rinehart and Evan Taylor, Buchanan Parade Participants

In Clifton Forge, the day began with small-town charm and patriotic pride. The Stars and Stripes Parade marched through downtown, followed by a ceremony honoring veterans at the Historic Masonic Theatre.

“We’ve been doing this since 2010. We’ve enjoyed it. When I see the flag flying, I get emotional. I’ve seen the flag fly over an aircraft carrier going to war, and I was on it, and it was emotional… And every one of those men and women that were in that audience has had their own experience that deeply affected them, but the flag says it all.” William Atherholt, Organizer of Downtown Stars and Stripes Parade and Veteran Ceremony

Locals and visitors lined the streets, waving flags and enjoying the festivities.

Back in Buchanan, the night was topped off with a fantastic display of fireworks for everyone.