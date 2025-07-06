Bubba’s 33 partners with Homes For Our Troops, helping you win free burgers for a year while helping veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – Homes for Our Troops is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to help you win free burgers for a year, while also helping a hero.

The Roanoke burger restaurant partnered with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for post-9/11 veterans severely injured in the line of duty.

Until the end of July, for every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate a dollar to Homes For Our Troops.

Donations will also be accepted for the nonprofit at all its locations. On top of helping out the non-profit, one lucky guest will win free burgers for a year when they enter in person at the restaurant.

This is not the first time Bubba’s 33 has contributed to helping our troops. Overall, Bubba’s 33 and Texas Roadhouse have donated $2 million to help build homes.