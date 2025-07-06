Martinsville hopes for job opportunities from creation of new North Carolina aviation facility

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville officials are hoping a major jobs announcement in North Carolina has some spillover effects across the state line.

Last month, JetZero announced its plans to bring more than 14,000 jobs to Greensboro over the next decade as it builds its new headquarters and manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Martinsville hopes to attract suppliers for the plant, touting its proximity to Greensboro, its industrial base, and training programs at local colleges.

It also hopes to attract would-be commuters. Leaders say they are working on partnerships to enhance transportation links, make more housing available, and add more workforce training programs.

JetZero hopes to have its first aircraft flying in 2027. You can find out more about the job opportunities here.